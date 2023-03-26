DENNIS – Fire broke out at a multi family residential structure on Niblick Street in East Dennis shortly before 7 AM Sunday. Two people were transported from the scene by ambulance to a hospital. The State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: Ambulances called to blaze at multi family home in Dennis
March 26, 2023
