You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Ambulances called to blaze at multi family home in Dennis

Breaking: Ambulances called to blaze at multi family home in Dennis

March 26, 2023

DENNIS – Fire broke out at a multi family residential structure on Niblick Street in East Dennis shortly before 7 AM Sunday. Two people were transported from the scene by ambulance to a hospital. The State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 