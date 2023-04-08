Updated: Surveillance images released of armed bank robbery suspect in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Authorities responded to a reported armed bank robbery in Falmouth sometime after 8 AM Saturday morning. It happened at the Rockland Trust on Davis Straits (Route 28).

From Falmouth Police: On April 8, 2023, at about 9 AM, a subject walked into the Rockland Trust Bank (20 Davis Straits, Falmouth) and demanded money from a bank teller while brandishing a handgun and claiming to have a bomb. The teller handed the subject an undisclosed amount of money. He then stole a car from a customer and fled the scene. The stolen car was found a short distance away (above), where the suspect abandoned the stolen car and may have switched to another vehicle then left the area. The incident is currently under investigation. Please contact Detective Andrew Loewen with any information at 508-457-2527.



Scene photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission); suspect photos via Falmouth Police/CWN