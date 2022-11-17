Breaking: Armed bank robbery reported on Martha’s Vineyard

VINEYARD HAVEN – There has been an armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday morning. Tisbury Police posted that the robbery had occurred at the Rockland Trust on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. According to reports, 3 males entered the bank with firearms and tied up the bank employees. They then made off with an undetermined amount of cash in one of the teller’s vehicles. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Island and State Police as well as the FBI are all on scene or responding to investigate the incident and search for the suspects. As a precaution, island schools were placed on lockdown. No injuries were reported.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.