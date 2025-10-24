Breaking: Bourne Police issue missing children alert regarding custodial kidnapping

– From Bourne Police: The Bourne Police Department is seeking any information into the whereabouts of Isabella, 6 and Christian Casali, 4. Both were last seen with their mother Vanessa Downer, 38, on Thursday in Bourne, MA. Vanessa no longer has legal custody of the children per a court order. The department has been unable to make contact with Vanessa and is investigating the possibility she has left the state, possibly traveling to Florida. There is an active warrant for Vanessa Downer’s arrest for violation MGL 265 / 26A: Kidnapping of a Minor by a Relative.

Please contact the Bourne Police Department at 508-759-4451 or email [email protected] with any information.