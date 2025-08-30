Bus catches fire on Ocean View Drive in Wellfleet





WELLFLEET – A vehicle described as a tourist bus caught fire in Wellfleet shortly after noon Saturday. Firefighters responded to Ocean View Drive near White Crest Beach. Flames were pouring from the vehicle when crews arrived. The road was closed in the area. An adjacent house was evacuated as a precaution. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN