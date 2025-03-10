Breaking: Car crashes into thrift shop building in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A car crashed into a building in Hyannis shortly after 2 PM Monday. The incident happened at 690 Main Street, the Cape Cod Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop. The driver reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of injuries inside the building. Main Street was closed at Sea Street. The damage was described as extensive and a building inspector was called to the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

Main Street was reopened just after 3 PM.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.