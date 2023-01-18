WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
January 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
