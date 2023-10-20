Breaking: Pickup slams into TD Bank on Route 28 in South Yarmouth

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH YARMOUTH – A Dodge Ram pickup reportedly slammed into the TD Bank building at 1095 Route 28 about 11:30 AM Friday. There were reports of 4 injuries. Two parked vehicles also showed significant damage. The area was been evacuated and power cut to the building. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Traffic was being affected on Route 28 in the area but by 12:40 the road had reopened. Yarmouth Police are investigating if a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.

New details: Yarmouth Police and Fire officials responded to the TD Bank on Route 28 shortly after 11:30 AM after a pickup truck slammed into the side of the building. Six people were inside the bank at the time, however nobody was seriously injured.

The truck left the roadway and became airborne after hitting a median. A bystander was then struck by falling debris from a sign that was hit. Two parked cars were then struck prior to the truck barreling through the brick wall.

Four people, including the driver, were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by police.

Slideshow photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Cape Wide News is checking with Yarmouth authorities for further details.