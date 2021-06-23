Breaking: Head-on crash involving box truck, pickup closes Route 6 in Brewster

BREWSTER – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before exit 89 (old exit 12) sometime before 1:30 PM Wednesday. A Freightliner box truck which was labeled Wellfleet Shellfish Company and a Chevy Colorado pickup collided head-on eastbound just before the Orleans town line. A third vehicle had minor damage apparently while trying to avoid the initial crash. Ambulances from several towns were called to assist at the scene. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital while two others treated and released at the scene. Remarkably, none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Route 6 was closed between exits 85 & 89 (old exits 11-12) causing major delays in the region and the highway did not reopen until 3 PM. The crash is being investigated by Mass State Police who will work to determine why the pickup apparently crossed over into the path of the box truck.