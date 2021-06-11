Diver says he was swallowed by humpback whale while diving for lobsters off Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Cape Wide News can confirm from multiple sources there was a scary encounter for a diver off Race Point Friday morning. A man who was reportedly diving for lobsters encountered a humpback whale. It is not clear exactly what happened but the victim was brought in by boat to MacMillan Wharf and taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with leg injuries.

This was the Provincetown Fire dispatch recording of the call via Broadcastify:

Local resident Michael Packard later revealed he was the diver in a social media post writing: “Hi everyone, I just want to clarify what happened to me today. I was lobster diving and a humpback whale tried to eat me. I was in his closed mouth for about 30 to 40 seconds before he rose to the surface and spit me out. I am very bruised up but have no broken bones. I want to thank the Provincetown Rescue Squad for their caring and help. Michael Packard”

