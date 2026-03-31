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Electrical fire reported at Provincetown condo

March 31, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – An electrical fire was reported at a condominium in Provincetown shortly after 11 AM Tuesday. Fire crews responded to 42 Off Cemetery Road and stretched a hose line as firefighters opened a wall to check for fire extension and ensure extinguishment. An automatic mutual aid response was activated. No injuries were reported.

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