PROVINCETOWN – An electrical fire was reported at a condominium in Provincetown shortly after 11 AM Tuesday. Fire crews responded to 42 Off Cemetery Road and stretched a hose line as firefighters opened a wall to check for fire extension and ensure extinguishment. An automatic mutual aid response was activated. No injuries were reported.
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Electrical fire reported at Provincetown condo
March 31, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Provincetown