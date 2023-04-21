TRURO – At least two explosions were reported in Truro with a raging fire ensuing sometime after 11:30 PM Thursday. The situation quickly escalated to three alarms sending multiple fire units from across Cape Cod to the scene reportedly on First Light Lane off of Castle Road. At least one house was reported fully involved and some brush was burning. Fire crews reported difficulty getting close to the scene because of debris from the initial explosion. The initial explosion was felt across several towns on the Cape. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: Explosions and fire reported in Truro
April 20, 2023
