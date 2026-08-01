Updated: Extrication needed after multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

SANDWICH – At least six vehicles were involved in a serious crash on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich. The collision happened shortly before 9 AM Saturday eastbound between the Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Chase Road exits. At least one victim had to be extricated from the wreckage. additional ambulances were called to the scene though initial reports indicated none of the injuries were life-threatening. Six people were transported to a hospital with 14 others evaluated at the scene. Traffic was reported at a standstill. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.



From Sandwich Fire: On August 1, 2026 at 8:57 AM, the Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 at mile marker 62 between Old Exits 3 and 4 Eastbound.

On arrival units found 6 vehicles involved including 2 vans and 2 SUV’s. The first arriving ambulance counted 18 patients with 1 needing to be extricated from one of the vehicles. Additional resources were requested including 2 additional Sandwich Fire Department ambulances and ambulances from West Barnstable and Bourne Fire Departments.

All patients were evaluated and in total 4 patients were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Sandwich, Bourne and West Barnstable units. An additional 14 patient refusals were obtained and units remained on scene for 60 minutes. There were 3 additional calls that came in during the crash that were handled by Mashpee Fire and additional Sandwich Fire Department units.

The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.