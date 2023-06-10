You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Falmouth Police investigating stabbing

Breaking: Falmouth Police investigating stabbing

June 10, 2023

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 4:30 PM at the Gosnold Grove Apartments on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital with serious injuries. Falmouth Police cordoned off the apparent crime scene and are investigating the incident.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

