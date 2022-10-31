Breaking with audio: FBI Boston identifies “Lady in the Dunes” as Tennessee woman

PROVINCETOWN – The FBI has identified the “Lady in the Dunes” as Ruth Marie Terry, 37, of Tennessee. Ruth’s body was discovered in the dunes near Race Point Beach in Provincetown on July 26th, 1974.

The FBI Boston office will announce a significant development in connection with the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. The announcement will be made at an 11 AM Monday news conference at FBI Boston with Mass State Police, Provincetown Police, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, and US Attorneys Massachusetts.



On July 26, 1974 a 12-year-old girl chasing her dog stumbled upon the remains of a woman in the dunes of Provincetown about a mile east of where the Old Harbor Life Station currently sits. The case was never solved. In 2010 a new composite was released along with the following information:

Estimated age: 20-40 years old

Approximate height and weight: 5’6-1/2”; 145 lbs.

Distinguishing Characteristics: Long, auburn or reddish-blond hair and athletic build

with 34” waist and 31” legs. Her hair was tied in a ponytail with a rubber-type hair tie.

Her toenails were painted pink.

Dentals: Extensive dental work was done; Dental Charts available.

Clothing: She had a rubber elastic-type band in her hair and was found laying on half of

a light green, heavy cotton beach blanket. Blue jeans were also found at the scene.

DNA: Available.