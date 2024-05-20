Video: Fire breaks out at Old Sea Pines Inn in Brewster

BREWSTER – Fire broke out at the Old Sea Pines Inn at 2553 Main Street (Route 6A) around 6:15 PM Monday. Flames were visible from the roof of a two-story section of the structure. A 2nd alarm brought in mutual aid from several towns to the scene. All occupants were able to safely evacuate the building. By 7:15 PM the fire was under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
br052024 Old Sea Pines Inn fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.
Photos and video courtesy of Michael I. Sears/CWN