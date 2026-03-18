Video: Fire reported at Wellfleet campground building



WELLFLEET – A fire was reported at Maurice’s Campground in Wellfleet around 6:45 PM Wednesday. The fire at 80 State Highway (Route 6) appeared to be on the exterior of the building and extending into the attic. Everyone safely evacuated the structure and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from surrounding towns also responded to assist. By 7:15 PM the fire was reported under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

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