You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Fire reported at Wellfleet campground building

Video: Fire reported at Wellfleet campground building

March 18, 2026


WELLFLEET – A fire was reported at Maurice’s Campground in Wellfleet around 6:45 PM Wednesday. The fire at 80 State Highway (Route 6) appeared to be on the exterior of the building and extending into the attic. Everyone safely evacuated the structure and no injuries were reported. Mutual aid from surrounding towns also responded to assist. By 7:15 PM the fire was reported under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photo and video by AAP/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 