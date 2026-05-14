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Breaking: Firefighters extricate victims after major head-on crash in Mashpee

May 13, 2026

MASHPEE – A major head-on crash was reported in Mashpee about 10 PM Wednesday. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Old Barnstable Road. Firefighters had to extricate some victims from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Falmouth Hospital for one of the victims. A second victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Mashpee Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the crash.

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