Firefighters respond to vehicle fire in garage in Marstons Mills





MARSTONS MILLS – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C-O-MM) firefighters responded to a house on Wheeler Road in Marstons Mills about 3 PM for reports of a vehicle on fire in a garage. Flames were visible on arrival. All occupants evacuated the house safely but 1 person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with smoke inhalation, a second person was evaluated at the scene. By 3:30 PM, the fire was reported under control.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

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