Firefighters respond to well involved house fire in Falmouth





FALMOUTH – Firefighters were responding to a well involved house fire in Falmouth Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at a home on Deepwoods Drive shortly after 7 PM. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called to the scene and to cover the Falmouth fire stations. No injuries were reported.

By 8:15 PM, the fire appeared to be under control but crews were checking for hot spots. The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified to investigate the cause of the fire.

CWN will being you further details as we get them.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN