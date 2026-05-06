Video: Firefighters use Jaws of Life at Harwich crash





HARWICH – A serious traffic crash was reported in Harwich sometime before 9 PM Tuesday. Rescuers were called to Pleasant Lane Avenue (Route 124) and Har-Wood Avenue and found two vehicles with heavy damage. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free at least one occupant from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to respond to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 124 was completely closed in the area. Harwich Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team to respond for the investigation.

It took firefighters over 30 minutes to free the victim who was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter. The other driver was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital and was reportedly arrested by Harwich Police. The charges are unconfirmed at this time.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

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