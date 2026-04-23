Updated 11:30 AM: Fuel tanker jackknifes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A gasoline tanker truck jackknifed in Falmouth sometime after 10 AM Thursday. The incident happened at the Speedway gas on Sandwich Road at Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151). The tank portion of the JP Noonan tractor-trailer was left leaning at a precarious angle. Officials have evacuated the area and Hazardous Materials teams along with heavy duty wreckers were enroute to try to stabilize the tank.

About 11:30 AM, it was reported the tanker had been stabilized and the process of off loading fuel had begun.