Breaking: Harwich officials on the scene of a reported stabbing

November 7, 2022

Officials on the scene of a stabbing at the Stone Horse in Harwich Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation.
The Stone Horse Motel was destroyed in a spectacular fire nearly 10 years ago. The fire on November 25th, 2012 was labeled suspicious by the State Fire Marshal’s office. It was redeveloped as workforce housing.

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN file

