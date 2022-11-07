Breaking: Harwich officials on the scene of a reported stabbing

Slideshow photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN:

HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

The Stone Horse Motel was destroyed in a spectacular fire nearly 10 years ago. The fire on November 25th, 2012 was labeled suspicious by the State Fire Marshal’s office. It was redeveloped as workforce housing.