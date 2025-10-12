Breaking: Head-on crash reported on Bourne Bridge

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)







BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly after 1 PM Sunday. Rescuers called for the Jaws of Life to free a victim. Traffic was reported gridlocked and motorists should use the Sagamore Bridge.

Update 1:30 PM: One person reported with critical injuries, MedFlight not flying due to weather, victim being transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. State Police called their Collision Anaylsis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) to investigate the crash.

Photos by Bourne Police/CWN

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.