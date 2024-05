PLYMOUTH – A serious crash was causing major delays for traffic headed to Cape Cod from the Boston area. According to reports, a vehicle went off the road and overturned ending up in the Eel River at milemarker 10 on Route 3 southbound. There are reports of several injuries. Motorists may want to use Route 44 to I-495 as an alternate route.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.