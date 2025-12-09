Breaking: Highbank Road in Yarmouth closed due to vehicle fire

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – An overturned vehicle that caught fire has shutdown Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The incident happened about 1:15 PM Tuesday. The emergency situation necessitated a power cut to 590 Eversource customers in the area. Most of t

hat power was restored a short time later. Yarmouth Police confirmed that Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire are working the scene of a serious vehicle crash on Highbank Road between Great Western Road and Coveview Drive. Highbank Road will be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.