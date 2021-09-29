Breaking: House fire on Route 6A in Dennis

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

DENNIS – Firefighters from several towns responded to a house fire in Dennis sometime after 2:30 PM Wednesday. The fire was reported at a house at 1098 Main Street (Route 6A) next to the Sav-On gas station. Flames and smoke were visible on arrival. Route 6A was closed between Paddocks Path and Sesuit Neck Road due to apparatus and hoses in the roadway. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.