BREWSTER – Firefighters from several towns are responding to a reported house fire in Brewster. The call came in just before 5 PM for 81 Glenwood Road off Slough Road. Initial reports say the 1.5 story house is heavily involved. All residents were reportedly able to evacuate safely.
Breaking: House fire reported in Brewster
January 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
