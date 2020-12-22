Jaws of Life needed after head-on crash in Falmouth





FALMOUTH – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free victims of a head-on crash in Falmouth early Tuesday afternoon. The crash involving a BMV SUV and a small Buick SUV happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) not far from the Nickelodeon Theater. One person was seriously injured, a second victim was also taken to a hospital. Route 151 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.



Photos by Russell L. Frayre/CWN