FALMOUTH – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free victims of a head-on crash in Falmouth early Tuesday afternoon. The crash involving a BMV SUV and a small Buick SUV happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) not far from the Nickelodeon Theater. One person was seriously injured, a second victim was also taken to a hospital. Route 151 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by Russell L. Frayre/CWN
Jaws of Life needed after head-on crash in Falmouth
December 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare Supports Local Food Pantries
- State Awards Funds for Minority-Owned Small Businesses
- Cape Playhouse Adapts to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic
- Community Health Center of Cape Cod Gets Top Ranking
- 2021 HyArts Shanty Applications Now Open
- Bay State Gas Prices Increase by 5 Cents
- State Unemployment Rate Down in November
- Congress Seals Agreement on $900 Billion COVID Relief Bill
- AAA Northeast Expects Significantly Lower Travel This Holiday
- MassDevelopment Provides $310,000 for Real Estate Projects; Falmouth to Get Money
- Harwich Fund Awards Two New Grants To Local Non-Profits
- Dennis to Host Housing Production Plan Update
- Congress Seals Agreement on $900 Billion COVID Relief Bill