You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Foul play not suspected after Falmouth Police investigate incident on Teaticket Highway

Foul play not suspected after Falmouth Police investigate incident on Teaticket Highway

March 27, 2026

FALMOUTH – A large police presence was seen at a residence on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) near Maravista Avenue Extension in Falmouth. Falmouth Police responded late Friday morning and State Police detectives also responded.

From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Detectives from the MA State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office responded. The matter was an unattended death. At this time, there are no signs of anything suspicious.
_____

If you or someone you know is in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day. Call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 