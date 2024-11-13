You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Large fire breaks out at commercial building in Hyannis

Breaking: Large fire breaks out at commercial building in Hyannis

November 13, 2024




HYANNIS – Firefighters battled a 2-Alarm windswept fire at a large commercial property at 70 Center Street in Hyannis. Winds gusting 32 MPM fanned the flames which broke out around 12:30 AM Wednesday. Mutual aid from numerous fire districts responded to the scene. The property houses a restaurant, bakery, grocery store and several other businesses. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 