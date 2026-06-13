MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown restricted to light traffic after stress crack discovered

PROVINCETOWN – A portion of the “t” section of MacMillan Wharf, the main pier in Provincetown, was evacuated of pedestrians and vehicles after reports of the discovery of a stress crack near the Harbormaster’s office shortly after 3 PM Saturday. Provincetown Police Officers and Provincetown Firefighters were on the scene limiting access.

As of 4 PM, fire crews were released from the scene with pedestrian traffic being allowed.

Statement from Assistant Town Manager Dan Rivello: Earlier this afternoon Town staff were alerted to what appeared to be a large crack visible on the surface of MacMillan Pier near 16 MacMillan. Access to the Pier was restricted for a short time while a preliminary inspection could be performed.

At this time, the issue appears to be a surface crack from thermal expansion. Engineers will be on-site tomorrow morning to fully inspect the area and advise the Town on any immediate structural needs or concerns.

MacMillan Pier is now open to pedestrian and light vehicle traffic, pending tomorrow morning’s inspection.

Ferry traffic to/from Provincetown is continuing on its regular schedule at this time.

Pier users or any others with questions should contact the Provincetown Pier and Harbormaster Office at 508-487-7030.