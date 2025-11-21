Man killed in workplace incident at Bourne cranberry bog

– A man killed in an apparent industrial accident at a cranberry bog in Bourne. Rescuers were called to a sandpit in the bog off of the 1000 block of County Road about 8:30 AM Friday morning. Reports indicated the victim may have gotten caught in some machinery. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

From Bourne Police: At approximately 8:26 AM, Officers from the Bourne Police Department responded to the Cranberry bogs located behind 1054 County Rd regarding a workplace accident, where a male subject was “pinned” underneath some equipment. Upon arrival, Officers and paramedics provided CPR, but the male party was pronounced deceased. The 71-year-old male subject from Bourne had been operating a piece of equipment in the cranberry bogs, when it rolled over on top of him, pinning him under the equipment. This incident is under investigation by the Bourne Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives, and OSHA.

There is no additional information available for release at this time. The Bourne Police Department’s collective thoughts are with the family, friends, and co-workers of the victim in this incident.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.