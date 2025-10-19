HYANNIS – A gun shot victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert Sunday afternoon. Barnstable Police responded to the parking lot of the Harbor Church at 957 Falmouth Road (Route 28) where the victim of a reported accidental discharge of a firearm was found in a car. He was taken by Ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Man reportedly accidentally shot in Hyannis rushed to Cape Cod Hospital
October 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
