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Video: Breaking: Multiple agencies called after reports of kayak capsized off Wellfleet

March 14, 2026



WELLFLEET – Multiple agencies responded to a scene off Great Island in an area known as “The Gut” . According to reports, sometime after 6 PM Saturday a person in a kayak capsized plunging the victim into the 39 degree weather.

Marine and air units were requested.

About 8 PM it was reported the victim was on a boat being brought to shore and then was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital  in unknown condition.

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos and video (except as indicated) by AAP/CWN

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