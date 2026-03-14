Video: Breaking: Multiple agencies called after reports of kayak capsized off Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Multiple agencies responded to a scene off Great Island in an area known as “The Gut” . According to reports, sometime after 6 PM Saturday a person in a kayak capsized plunging the victim into the 39 degree weather.
Marine and air units were requested.
About 8 PM it was reported the victim was on a boat being brought to shore and then was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Photos and video (except as indicated) by AAP/CWN