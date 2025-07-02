Breaking: Three people injured, one seriously after fireworks explosion in New Seabury

MASHPEE – Three people were injured, one seriously after a fireworks explosion in a rental truck in New Seabury about 4:30 PM. Multiple first responders rushed to the scene on Fairway Lane, reportedly at the New Seabury Country Club. A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles rising from the scene. A MedFlight helicopter was responding to Mashpee Police/Fire Headquarters to airlift the most seriously injured victim. Officials say no structures were on fire but firefighters were working to keep unexploded fireworks from detonating. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to investigate.

CWN will bring you details as we get them.