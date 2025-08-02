New details: Multiple units called to brush fire in National Seashore in Provincetown





PROVINCETOWN – Multiple units were called to a brush fire in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown late Saturday afternoon. The fire near the Beech Forest picnic area was reportedly not accessible by vehicle so crews were going in on foot to try to contain it. Several brush trucks and the National Park fire personnel were all responding.

By 8 PM. mutual aid units were securing indicating the fire was under control.

From Provincetown Fire: Saturday, at 5:42 PM, the Provincetown Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire in the National Seashore near the Beech Forest Trail. Access was challenging due to a remotely inaccessible area of the National Seashore, but with the collaborative efforts of the Provincetown Fire Department and mutual aid forestry units, the fire was extinguished by approximately 7:30 PM.

We’re grateful to all our dedicated firefighters and the support of our mutual aid partners in keeping our community and treasured National Park areas safe.

Special thanks: Barnstable County Dispatch Center, Truro FD, Wellfleet FD, Eastham FD, Orleans FD, Harwich FD, Chatham FD, Dennis FD, National Park Service and the Provincetown Police Department.