ORLEANS – Multiple fire units were called to a blaze at Daniels Recycling Co. on Giddiah Hill Road sometime after noon Thursday. Flames were reportedly visible from a large metal clad building.

About 1 PM, the fire was reported under control. Hazardous materials technicians were called to the scene.



Photo and video submitted by a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.