BREAKING: Near drowning reported at Cotuit beach

July 15, 2024

COTUIT – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Cotuit. Rescuers rushed to Loop Beach on Ocean View Avenue about noon Monday. Lifeguards were performing CPR when they arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

