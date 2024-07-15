COTUIT – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Cotuit. Rescuers rushed to Loop Beach on Ocean View Avenue about noon Monday. Lifeguards were performing CPR when they arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
BREAKING: Near drowning reported at Cotuit beach
July 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
