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BREAKING NEWS: Cape Air plane goes off runway at Provincetown Municipal Airport

June 15, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – A Cape Air plane went off the runway at Provincetown Municipal Airport shortly after 8 AM Monday. Two pilots and a passenger were on board and appeared uninjured. 

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

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