District Attorney Michael O’Keefe not running for 6th term

BARNSTABLE – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe issued the following statement today:

“It has been the honor of my professional life to have been elected five times by the voters of the Cape & Islands and to have led an office of professional and dedicated prosecutors.

After much reflection I have decided not to seek a sixth term as District Attorney.

I must say that neither myself nor the assistant district attorneys who work in this office could be effective at this job without the excellent support staff, victim witness assistants and police agencies who serve all of us every day.

In the time remaining in this term we will continue to serve the people of Cape Cod and the Islands.

To the voters I say a heartfelt thank you for placing your trust in me over these many years.”