Breaking: One person airlifted after shooting in Onset

Breaking: One person airlifted after shooting in Onset

June 11, 2022

A shooting victim is loaded onto a MedFlight helicopter in Wareham.
David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

ONSET – One person was reportedly shot in Onset around 1:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The victim was rushed to Tobey Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter. Multiple Wareham and Mass State Police units converged on the scene to search for a suspect. Further details were not immediately available.

