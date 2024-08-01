BREAKING: One person critically injured in early morning fire in Yarmouth





YARMOUTH – One person was critically injured in a fire in Yarmouth sometime after 1:30 AM Thursday. Fire crews responded to Astor Way to find smoke in the house. The fire was quickly extinguished. A second person was also transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Further details were not immediately available.

Top photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN; lower photo by Blake Sears/CWN

