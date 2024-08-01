You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING: One person critically injured in early morning fire in Yarmouth

BREAKING: One person critically injured in early morning fire in Yarmouth

August 1, 2024



YARMOUTH – One person was critically injured in a fire in Yarmouth sometime after 1:30 AM Thursday. Fire crews responded to Astor Way to find smoke in the house. The fire was quickly extinguished. A second person was also transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Further details were not immediately available.
Top photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN; lower photo by Blake Sears/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 