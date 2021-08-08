Sad update: Woman, dog perish in house fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – From COMM Fire: The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a structure fire that resulted in one fatality and the loss of a pet dog.

Personnel responded based on the report from a neighbor of smoke coming from the residence and blackened windows. COMM Fire units arrived on scene to find a single story wood framed residence with smoke visible from the windows, eaves and flue. Fire crews launched an aggressive interior attack on the fire and initiated a search for victims.

A female victim was removed from the home by rescue crews. CPR was performed at the scene, and the patient was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where she was determined to be deceased. Search crews also removed a pet dog from the home that was deceased.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no fire personnel were reported injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated through a joint effort of the State Fire Marshal, Mass State Police, Barnstable Police and COMM Fire investigators.

Mutual aid was rendered by the Hyannis, Barnstable, Cotuit, and West Barnstable Fire departments, Barnstable Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department.