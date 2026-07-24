Updated: Fatal fire under investigation in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – One person died in an overnight house fire in Falmouth. Officials responding to Red Brook Road about 6:30 AM Friday found heavy flames visible on arrival. One person was pulled from the residence and was administered CPR. The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified to investigate the cause of the fire.

From Mass Department of Fire Services (DFS): An older adult is deceased after an early-morning fire in a Red Brook Road home, said Falmouth Fire Chief Jeffrey Lewis, Falmouth Police Chief Jeffrey Lourie, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

The Falmouth Fire Department responded to 15 Red Brook Road shortly after 6:30 Friday morning following a neighbor’s 9-1-1 call. On arrival, they found heavy fire showing from the rear of the building and heavy smoke from the font door.

With the assistance of Falmouth Police, firefighters removed one person from the home and immediately attempted lifesaving efforts. That person, a man in his 70s, was declared deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the fire quickly, but the single-family home will be a total loss.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Falmouth Fire Department, Falmouth Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Cape & Islands DA’s office.