Breaking: One seriously injured, one missing after boating accident in Mashpee

June 23, 2020

Google Earth/CWN

MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured, another was reported missing after an apparent boating accident in Mashpee. The incident happened in Mashpee Wakeby Ponds shortly after 2 PM. The seriously injured victim was brought to shore with a significant leg injury and a MedFlight helicopter was requested to Mashpee Police/Fire headquarters to fly the victim to a trauma center. A second person was reported to have gone under and not resurfaced. The regional dive team was activated to respond to the scene.
