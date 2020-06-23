MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured, another was reported missing after an apparent boating accident in Mashpee. The incident happened in Mashpee Wakeby Ponds shortly after 2 PM. The seriously injured victim was brought to shore with a significant leg injury and a MedFlight helicopter was requested to Mashpee Police/Fire headquarters to fly the victim to a trauma center. A second person was reported to have gone under and not resurfaced. The regional dive team was activated to respond to the scene.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: One seriously injured, one missing after boating accident in Mashpee
June 23, 2020
