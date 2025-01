FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck by a car on Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime after 6:30 PM Sunday. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Falmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate how the crash occurred.

Falmouth Police/CWN

Falmouth Reoort that Gifford St is closed between Katharine Lee Bates Rd and Lakeview Ave for the crash investigation. Please seek alternate routes.

Further details were not immediately available.