Breaking: Yarmouth man facing homicide charge after fatal Hyannis shooting

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Sunday March 16, 2025 at approximately 1 AM, officers from the Barnstable Police Department were dispatched to the North Street parking lot near Washington Street in Hyannis for a report of a gunshot. The first police officer arrived on scene and located a male that had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The officer immediately began life saving measures, and shortly thereafter Hyannis Fire and Rescue personnel treated and transported the victim, a 41-year-old Hyannis resident, to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses on scene informed officers that a dark colored pick-up truck had left the area after the shooting and a Barnstable Officer located the vehicle and its operator a short distance away from the North Street crime scene.

After a preliminary investigation, the suspect, a 36-year old Yarmouth resident, was taken into custody. Massachusetts State Police Detectives also responded to investigate and the male suspect was eventually charged with murder and booked at the Barnstable Police station, where he is currently being held without bail.