Breaking: Pickup crashes into house in Harwich

April 26, 2023



HARWICH – A pickup truck towing a landscape trailer reportedly crashed into a house in Harwich just after 2 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Bank Street at the corner of John Nelson Way. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle who appeared to have escaped any serious injury. No one in the residence was injured. A building inspector was called to check what appeared to be extensive damage to the structure. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition may have contributed to the collision.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

