WELLFLEET – An excavator appeared to have fallen off of a flatbed truck it was being towed on in Wellfleet. The incident happened shortly before noon Saturday on Route 6 in the area of Blackfish Variety. The driver escaped injury but was trapped until Eversource could cut power to the area. The utility reported 900 customers in the area lost power. That was reduced to 500 customers a short time later. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Wellfleet Police and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration will investigate the incident.
Photos by AAP/CWN
Power cut after excavator falls off flatbed in Wellfleet, no injuries reported
November 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
